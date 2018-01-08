Lakers head coach Luke Walton is known for his sense of humor, and that trait was on display after the team’s 132-113 win over the Hawks on Sunday night.

The Lakers dominated the second quarter of the game and took an 18-point lead into halftime, and the team never looked back. Walton was even able to provide a bit of rest for a few of his starters — Lonzo Ball included.

Ball played 30 minutes in the game, and was subbed out a bit early. Walton was asked about it after the contest was over, and he provided a funny reason as to why.

“His dad was talking s—, so I took him out early,” Walton said, via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Shelburne also noted that Walton waited a few seconds before smiling and letting everyone know that he was joking.

As for LaVar Ball, he’s been running his mouth about Walton a lot recently, and recently stated that Lakers players “don’t want to play” for their head coach, which seems false. That hot take, among others, is why there’s a push to have reporters’ credentials revoked if they interview Ball.

We have to credit Walton for poking some fun at an awkward situation, after all the uproar Papa Ball has caused. No Lakers player logged more than 30 minutes in the blowout win, so it’s not like Lonzo was shorted or anything.