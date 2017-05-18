Quantcast
Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson get into heated altercation in Game 1 (VIDEO)
Posted by on May 18, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers absolutely destroyed the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but that didn’t stop the home team from being physical with their opponent.

Generally, when you’re trailing by 20-25 points during the majority of the game, you take your beating and move on, but the Celtics are a gritty bunch. And Marcus Smart attempted to get in the Cavs’ heads at one point, or maybe he was just frustrated, who knows.

It happened in the third quarter, with the Celtics trailing by 25 points. Smart and Tristan Thompson were fighting for a rebound, and the Celtics forward threw a brief elbow at the Cavs big man. Thompson gave him a shot in retaliation, and the two then got in each other’s faces.

If that exchange is any indication, Game 2 should be exciting on Friday night.

