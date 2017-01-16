The unpredictability of sports is one of the main reasons that they are so intriguing to fans. So, in the vein, The Hoops Manifesto will be tracking the biggest surprise NBA player this season – the player who (positively) deviated most from his norm and had a crazy good season. This is the NBA Eye Opener of the Year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

23.4 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.8 spg, 2.0 bpg, 10.3 WP

After missing a game and a half, Giannis came into form by the end of last week, putting 33 points, 8 boards, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks on the Hawks on Sunday. The Freak continues to be the biggest year-to-year gainer in WP/48, despite already playing at a star level last season. Scary.