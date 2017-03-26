Gonzaga head coach Mark Few saw his team reach the Final Four for the first time in his coaching career, after defeating Xavier on Saturday.

It was also the first time in the school’s history that they’ve made it that far, so all in all, it was a huge day for the Bulldogs.

But what’s next for Few?

Obviously, right now, Gonzaga is working toward winning a title, which they’re only two more victories away from. Should they accomplish that feat—and even if they don’t—Few should consider coaching at the professional level.

He’s been the team’s head coach since 1999, and while his loyalty is respectable, we’ve gotta believe that Few is eventually going to want to try his hand somewhere else. The Bulldogs are the only team he’s ever coached, and he’s had plenty of offers from other schools. And while the allure of turning around a big-name program is attractive, Few’s stock is high right now, and he should aim a bit higher.

It’s time for him to give coaching an NBA team a shot.

Like Brad Stevens, who has done a great job with the Celtics, Few’s defensive-minded coaching style could be very effective at the professional level. And he’s the exact type of coach a young team would rally behind—just look at this postgame interaction with 300-pound Przemek Karnowski, who jumped into his arms.

Just like after every NBA season concludes, there will likely be a few jobs opening up, with at least one probably being an attractive destination. Coaches need to strike when the iron is hot, and Few’s stock is sky-high right now. This seems like the perfect time for his agent to put his name out there, and see if he can land a desirable job at the professional level.

For Few, there’s no better time than now.

