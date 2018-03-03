Quantcast
Patrick Beverley Says He’s Ahead of Schedule
March 3, 2018

Earlier this season Patrick Beverley went down with a season-ending knee injury. After 1 game he was already a fan favorite amongst Clipper fans, when he hounded Lonzo Ball in the opening night game. I spoke to him about his injury pre-game before the Clippers played the Knicks, and this is what he had to say.

‘I’m ahead of schedule. Right now, I’m on the treadmill, been doing some single leg stuff, some step up, some defensive slides, squatting. I think next month i start jumping a little bit, and we’ll see how it goes from there.’

Patrick Beverley gives an injury update @patbev21

A post shared by Farbod (@thedailyclip)

While he’s still out for the remainder of the regular season, it still seems like there’s a slim chance the Wolverine could come back for the playoffs.

