PELICAN PLAYER PROFILE: Darius Miller
Posted by on July 31, 2017

The Pelican’s Eye View is featuring a player a day on  the Pelican Player Profile. This series is introducing Pelicans or general basketball fans to the teams 2017 players & staff overall.

The Pelican Player Profile discusses player history, stats & current projections for the upcoming season while granting a familiarity with the pro. 

Here’s tonight’s PPP: Darius Miller (#2) Height: 6-8 Weight: 225 lbs.

Darius Miller (27) is a 3rd year pro drafted in the 2nd round 46th overall out of Kentucky by The New Orleans Hornets during the 2012 NBA Draft. Miller won the College Championship with Anthony Davis back in 2012 & was chosen to give the commemorative jersey to then President Obama during the teams white house visit.

Miller a former Kentucky Mr Basketball in 2008 averaged 8.2 ppg 3.2 reb shooting 47% from the field & 37% from downtown while at Kentucky University. Miller did hit 175 3-pointers for Kentucky which is good for 10th in program history. The former Wildcat left Kentucky with the most games played (152).

Darius averaged 3.1 ppg 1.3 rpg shooting 42% from the field & 35% from the 3 point line in 102 games for 3 seasons (2012-2015) for The Pells. Miller did bounce around to the D-League & New Orleans before resigning a 2 year deal worth $1.9 million then getting cut 4 months later. Miller had an unsuccessful run at the Los Angeles Clippers before heading overseas to Germany in 2015.

The move turned out to be a good one for Miller as he won a three Germany Basketball Championships(2015,2016,2017), a couple of 1st & 2nd team honors & a BBL Final MVP (2016).

Darius Miller decided after the 3 peat in Europe to repeat another chance with the team that drafted him in the NBA by inking a 2 year deal worth $4.3 million this year.

Miller’s Outlook is that he plays the position small forward which is considered the weakest on the team. He is in direct competition with over-priced Solomon Hill & often injured Quincy Pondexter, with a solid camp Miller might be able climb the roster. The Pelican coaching staff has their desperate wide open eyes squared directly on this area of the team & is awaiting a player to step up & step out.

Many in NBA circles agree that this could be the last chance for Darius Miller to make in the league maybe that is enough to get his best shot.

