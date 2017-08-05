The Pelican’s Eye View is featuring a player a day on the Pelican Player Profile. This series is introducing Pelicans or general basketball fans to the teams 2017 players & staff overall.

Here’s tonight’s PPP: E’Twaun Moore (#55) Height: 6-4 Weight: 191 lbs

E’Twaun Moore (28) is a 6 year NBA vet drafted in the 2nd round by the Boston Celtics back in 2011. Moore who played Collegiately at Purdue was there for 4 seasons & averaged 15.3 ppg 44% FG 38% 3-FG in 140 games. The former Boilermaker has an amazing list of accomplishments here are a few according to PurdueSports.com:

Finished his career as program’s co-record holder, with JaJuan Johnson, in wins (107), games played (140) and consecutive games played (140) … Also owns program records for three-point field goals (243), games started (136) and minutes played (4,517) … Finished his career ranked second in field goal attempts (1,774), third in points (2,136) and three-point field goal attempts (639), fourth in field goals (780), sixth in steals (164), ninth in assists (400), 15th in blocks (59) and free throw attempts (457) and 19th in rebounds (611) … Became just the third player in Big Ten history to accumulate 2,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists in his career

The East Chicago, Indiana native played for 4 teams in his 6 year NBA tenure: Boston, Orlando, Chicago & New Orleans. Moore signed with the Pelicans in 2016 for 4 years $34 million and has career averages of 6.6 ppg 43% FG 37% 3FG in 380 games. After playing in 38 games for Boston E’Twaun was traded in a 3 team deal to Houston then waived a month later. The Orlando Magic then picked him up for two years in 2012-2014 followed by the Chicago Bulls 2014-2016.

Moore’s Outlook seems a little more complex by the recent additions of former Golden St guard Ian Clark. I’ve seen some depth charts that have Moore as a back-up to Jrue Holiday & some listing him behind Jordan Crawford. I have to agree with the latter. Crawford is or should be the back-up off guard because his instant offense off the bench. The back-up point guard spot should go to Ian Clark which pushes Moore into a limbo of sorts on the roster barring injuries to anyone.

Don’t forget their were rumors circulating around a few months ago that had Moore & other Pelicans in a deal to head to Detroit in exchange for Piston starting guard Reggie Jackson. The deal never materialized but if I were Moore I would keep my eyes open because his contract & position makes him a top candidate to trade.