Pelican Player Profile: Jordan Crawford
Posted by on July 29, 2017

The Pelican’s Eye View is featuring a player a day on  the Pelican Player Profile. This series is introducing Pelicans or general basketball fans to the teams 2017 players & staff overall.

The Pelican Player Profile discusses player history, stats & current projections for the upcoming season while granting a familiarity with the pro. 

Here’s tonight’s PPP: Jordan Crawford AKA “Instant Grits” (#4) 6-4 195

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors
OAKLAND, CA – APRIL 08: Jordan Crawford #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball on offense against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA Basketball game at ORACLE Arena on April 8, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jordan Crawford 28 is a five year pro drafted in the 1st round (pick 27) out Xavier by the New Jersey Nets back in 2010. To say Jordan Crawford is a journeyman is a severe understatement as he has played for 4 NBA teams: Atlanta, Washington (3x), Boston (2x), Golden St & New Orleans. Crawford had 2 stints in China & a couple of stops in the NBA’s D-League before he found a home in New Orleans.

Crawford a Detroit native signed a two-year with the pelicans back March worth $1.8 million according to Spotrac,  Jordan went on to average 14.1 ppg shooting 41% from the field & 37% from downtown in 2016-17. His career averages in 296 games are: 12.3 ppg 3.2 assists 41% FG  31% 3PT & 81% FT.

Jordan Crawford has two siblings: brothers Joe & Jalen Crawford, contrary to popular belief Jordan is not related to Jamal Crawford who plays for the Minnesota Timber wolves.

Crawford outlook is that he is a quality reserve who provides instant offense off the bench hence the nickname, who can start in a pinch to lift the team if it struggles to score the ball.

He recently bought a pair of Lonzo Ball’s expensive tennis shoes in a show of support.

As an inexpensive role player Crawford will provide plenty of support for New Orleans as his familiarity & confidence with the system continues to grow.

