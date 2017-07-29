The Pelican’s Eye View is featuring a player a day on the Pelican Player Profile. This series is introducing Pelicans or general basketball fans to the teams 2017 players & staff overall.

The Pelican Player Profile discusses player history, stats & current projections for the upcoming season while granting a familiarity with the pro.

Here’s tonight’s PPP: Jordan Crawford AKA “Instant Grits” (#4) 6-4 195

Jordan Crawford 28 is a five year pro drafted in the 1st round (pick 27) out Xavier by the New Jersey Nets back in 2010. To say Jordan Crawford is a journeyman is a severe understatement as he has played for 4 NBA teams: Atlanta, Washington (3x), Boston (2x), Golden St & New Orleans. Crawford had 2 stints in China & a couple of stops in the NBA’s D-League before he found a home in New Orleans.

Crawford a Detroit native signed a two-year with the pelicans back March worth $1.8 million according to Spotrac, Jordan went on to average 14.1 ppg shooting 41% from the field & 37% from downtown in 2016-17. His career averages in 296 games are: 12.3 ppg 3.2 assists 41% FG 31% 3PT & 81% FT.

Jordan Crawford has two siblings: brothers Joe & Jalen Crawford, contrary to popular belief Jordan is not related to Jamal Crawford who plays for the Minnesota Timber wolves.

Crawford outlook is that he is a quality reserve who provides instant offense off the bench hence the nickname, who can start in a pinch to lift the team if it struggles to score the ball.

He recently bought a pair of Lonzo Ball’s expensive tennis shoes in a show of support.

As an inexpensive role player Crawford will provide plenty of support for New Orleans as his familiarity & confidence with the system continues to grow.