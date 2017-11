THE SPORTS COMA GUYS BREAKDOWN THE PELICANS 146-114 LOSS TO THE DENVER NUGGETS WITH STATS, FACTS PLUS THE PELICANS 114-107 WIN OVER THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER WITH STATS, FACT & INTERVIEWS (COACH AL GENTRY, RAJON RONDO, JRUE HOLIDAY & DEMARCUS COUSINS THEN PREVIEW OF WEDNESDAYS MATCH UP AGAINST THE SAN ANTONIO SPURS & MORE!

40 MIN POWER-CAST ALL NBA & BASKETBALLS FANS ARE WELCOMED TO JOIN US!

PLEASE DONATE TO THE SHOW DIRECTLY AT WWW.PATREON.COM/THEPROMEDIANETWORK OR SUPPORT OUR SPONSOR WWW.THEPOSHLYFESTYLE.COM

FEEL FREE TO SHARE OUR SHOW WITH EVERYONE!