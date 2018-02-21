Big Q recaps the New Orleans Pelicans game verses The Los Angeles Lakers with stats, facts, interviews from Coach Gentry, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Nikola Mirotic & Emeka Okafor. Plus Pelicans topics on rondo/IT ejection, Okafor Doing it Big, Pelicans/Pacers game rescheduled news Plus breakdown on upcoming game with the Miami Heat & Much More…. 40 Min Show PLEASE Subscribe & Like! Donate to help support the show at https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane… Support Our Sponsor at http://www.theposhlyfestyle.com

