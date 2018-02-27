Source: https://www.podbean.com/media/share/p…

Big Q recaps the New Orleans Pelicans win over The Phoenix Suns with stats, facts, interviews from Coach Gentry, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday. Plus Pelicans topics on: AD’s insane month of Febuary,Pelicans climb to 5 seed in Western Conference Playoff Race, Pells 1st 6 game winning streak since 2011, 3rd quarter Troubles no more! Plus breakdown on upcoming game with the San Antonio Spurs & Much More….

