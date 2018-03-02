Big Q covers the Pelicans 7th win in a row by beating the Spurs 121-116 with stats, facts & breakdown on the game, Plus: interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Anthony Davis & Jrue Holiday. Topics covered are: AD continues to carry the team on his back, Holiday playing better completely than any other time in his career, ETWaun Moore comes out of his slump & More… Then Big Q address Fox’s Skip Bayless on his “Anthony Davis is overrated” comments & ESPN’s Stephen A Smiths comments on “No Expectations For The Pelicans.” Also The Pels VS Mavs Preview & Prediction.

