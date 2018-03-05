Quantcast
Pelican Post Game Report #156 Pelicans VS Mavericks Recap/ Clipper Preview & More
Posted by on March 5, 2018

Big Q & DC cover the Pels 126-109 win over the Dallas Mavericks with stats, facts & breakdown, Interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Anthony Davis & Jrue Holiday. Topics: Jrue Holiday playing out of this world, Pels win 8th in a row, Okafors Injury situation, Nikola Mirotic playing as the glue guy between the starters & reserves, Pels climb to the 4th seed in the Western Conference Race leap frogging San Antonio & Minnesota & More….

Plus a preview of the L.A. Clippers game with stats, facts & prediction.

40 Min Podcast

