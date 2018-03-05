Big Q & DC cover the Pels 126-109 win over the Dallas Mavericks with stats, facts & breakdown, Interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Anthony Davis & Jrue Holiday. Topics: Jrue Holiday playing out of this world, Pels win 8th in a row, Okafors Injury situation, Nikola Mirotic playing as the glue guy between the starters & reserves, Pels climb to the 4th seed in the Western Conference Race leap frogging San Antonio & Minnesota & More….

Plus a preview of the L.A. Clippers game with stats, facts & prediction.

40 Min Podcast

PLEASE Subscribe & Like! Donate to help support the show at https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane…

Support Our Sponsor at http://www.theposhlyfestyle.com

LISTEN TO THE SHOW ON THE GO:https://www.spreaker.com/user/thespor…

Join Our Social Media Family! https://www.facebook.com/BigQAndTheGu…

https://twitter.com/thesportscoma

https://www.instagram.com/thesportsco…

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKs8…