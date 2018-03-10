Quantcast
The Sports Daily > NBA
Pelican Post Game Report #158 Pelicans VS Clippers/Kings Recaps & Pels/Wizards Preview Plus More!!!
Posted by on March 10, 2018

Big Q & DC discuss the New Orleans Pelicans wins over the Los Angeles Clippers & the Sacramento Kings. Both games are broken down with stats, facts & interviews from Coach Alvin Gentry, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday & Nikola Mirotic. Topics for todays are: A.D. MVP Talk, Coach Al Gentry deserves how much credit?, Jrue Holiday’s outer worldly play should be considered for Most Improved Player, Mirotic’s perfect fit with the Pels, A.D.’s Injury update, No national love for Pels, Plus Preview & Prediction of the Washington Wizards game Friday night in The Smoothie King Center & More……

40 Min Podcast PLEASE Subscribe & Like!

Donate to help support the show at https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane

Support Our Sponsor at http://www.theposhlyfestyle.com

LISTEN TO THE SHOW ON THE GO:https://www.spreaker.com/user/thespor

Join Our Social Media Family! https://www.facebook.com/BigQAndTheGu

https://twitter.com/thesportscoma

https://www.instagram.com/thesportsco

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKs8…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s