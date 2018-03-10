Big Q & DC discuss the New Orleans Pelicans wins over the Los Angeles Clippers & the Sacramento Kings. Both games are broken down with stats, facts & interviews from Coach Alvin Gentry, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday & Nikola Mirotic. Topics for todays are: A.D. MVP Talk, Coach Al Gentry deserves how much credit?, Jrue Holiday’s outer worldly play should be considered for Most Improved Player, Mirotic’s perfect fit with the Pels, A.D.’s Injury update, No national love for Pels, Plus Preview & Prediction of the Washington Wizards game Friday night in The Smoothie King Center & More……

