Big G & DC cover the New Orleans Pelicans 116-97 loss to the Washington Wizards with stats, facts & interviews from Coach Al Gentry & Nikola Mirotic. Topics of the show today are: Where was Holiday?, Nikola No Show, Old Garbage Pels showed up in full view, Why isn’t Emeka Okafor getting more minutes? Plus The Guys Preview, with stats, facts & prediction the Pels matchup Sunday with the Utah Jazz & Much More…..
