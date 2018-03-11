Quantcast
The Sports Daily > NBA
Pelican Post Game Report #159 Pelicans VS Wizards Recap & Pels VS Utah Preview Plus More!!!
Posted by on March 11, 2018

Big G & DC cover the New Orleans Pelicans 116-97 loss to the Washington Wizards with stats, facts & interviews from Coach Al Gentry & Nikola Mirotic. Topics of the show today are: Where was Holiday?, Nikola No Show, Old Garbage Pels showed up in full view, Why isn’t Emeka Okafor getting more minutes? Plus The Guys Preview, with stats, facts & prediction the Pels matchup Sunday with the Utah Jazz & Much More…..

40 Min Podcast PLEASE Subscribe & Like!

Donate to help support the show at https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane

Support Our Sponsor at http://www.theposhlyfestyle.com

LISTEN TO THE SHOW ON THE GO:https://www.spreaker.com/user/thespor

Join Our Social Media Family! https://www.facebook.com/BigQAndTheGu

https://twitter.com/thesportscoma

https://www.instagram.com/thesportsco

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKs8…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s