Big G & DC cover the New Orleans Pelicans 116-97 loss to the Washington Wizards with stats, facts & interviews from Coach Al Gentry & Nikola Mirotic. Topics of the show today are: Where was Holiday?, Nikola No Show, Old Garbage Pels showed up in full view, Why isn’t Emeka Okafor getting more minutes? Plus The Guys Preview, with stats, facts & prediction the Pels matchup Sunday with the Utah Jazz & Much More…..

40 Min Podcast PLEASE Subscribe & Like!

Donate to help support the show at https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane…

Support Our Sponsor at http://www.theposhlyfestyle.com

LISTEN TO THE SHOW ON THE GO:https://www.spreaker.com/user/thespor…

Join Our Social Media Family! https://www.facebook.com/BigQAndTheGu…

https://twitter.com/thesportscoma

https://www.instagram.com/thesportsco…

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKs8…