Big Q & DC recapping with stats, facts, breakdowns on the Pels 116-99 loss to the Utah Jazz. Interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Anthony Davis & Ian Clark plus topics: What happened to the Pels?, A.D.’s triple double wasted on loss, Donovan Mitchell’s attempted dunk on Mirotic, Solomon Hill’s injury update & More Also Preview For Pels VS Hornets Tuesday night match up with stats, facts & prediction!

