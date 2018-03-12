Quantcast
The Sports Daily > NBA
Pelican Post Game Report #160 Pelicans VS Jazz Recap & Pels VS Hornets Preview Plus More!!!
Posted by on March 12, 2018

Big Q & DC recapping with stats, facts, breakdowns on the Pels 116-99 loss to the Utah Jazz. Interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Anthony Davis & Ian Clark plus topics: What happened to the Pels?, A.D.’s triple double wasted on loss, Donovan Mitchell’s attempted dunk on Mirotic, Solomon Hill’s injury update & More Also Preview For Pels VS Hornets Tuesday night match up with stats, facts & prediction!

PLEASE Subscribe, Share & Like! Donate to help support the show at https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane

Support Our Sponsor at http://www.theposhlyfestyle.com

LISTEN TO THE SHOW ON THE GO:https://www.spreaker.com/user/thespor

Join Our Social Media Family! https://www.facebook.com/BigQAndTheGu

https://twitter.com/thesportscoma

https://www.instagram.com/thesportsco

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKs8

https://www.tumblr.com/blog/delightfu

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-TH

https://www.amazon.com/?tag=theposhly

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s