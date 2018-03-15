Big Q & DC discuss the Pels 119-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets in the Smoothie King Center snapping a two game slide. The Guys break it down with stats, facts & interviews from Coach AL Gentry, Anthony Davis plus Jrue Holiday. Today’s topics are Okafor VS Howard, Holidays clutch play, What’s up with the refs? Plus a preview of the San Antonio Spurs match up Thursday night in San Antonio with breakdown & prediction.

