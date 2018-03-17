Quantcast
Pelican Post Game Report #163 Pelicans VS Spurs Recap & Pels VS Rockets Preview Plus More!!!
Posted by on March 17, 2018

Big Q breaks down with stats and facts the New Orleans Pelicans loss to the San Antonio Spurs 98-93. We’ll play interviews from Jrue Holiday, Ian Clark & Head Coach Al Gentry. The topics for today are: Tom Benson passed away (thoughts from GM Dell Demps), AD hacked to death & fouled out, Refs were wearing Spurs colors, no play for Cheick Diallo, the undersized benched & more.. Plus Preview with prediction of the Houston Rockets match up on March 17th.

40 min show PLEASE Subscribe, Share & Like!

