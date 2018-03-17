Big Q breaks down with stats and facts the New Orleans Pelicans loss to the San Antonio Spurs 98-93. We’ll play interviews from Jrue Holiday, Ian Clark & Head Coach Al Gentry. The topics for today are: Tom Benson passed away (thoughts from GM Dell Demps), AD hacked to death & fouled out, Refs were wearing Spurs colors, no play for Cheick Diallo, the undersized benched & more.. Plus Preview with prediction of the Houston Rockets match up on March 17th.

40 min show PLEASE Subscribe, Share & Like!

Donate to help support the show at https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane…

Support Our Sponsor at http://www.theposhlyfestyle.com

LISTEN TO THE SHOW ON THE GO:https://www.spreaker.com/user/thespor…

Join Our Social Media Family! https://www.facebook.com/BigQAndTheGu…

https://twitter.com/thesportscoma

https://www.instagram.com/thesportsco…

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKs8…

https://www.tumblr.com/blog/delightfu…

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-TH…

https://www.amazon.com/?tag=theposhly…