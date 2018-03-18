Big Q & DC discus the Pelicans 107 to 101 loss to the Houston Rockets with stats, facts & breakdown Plus interviews from Coach Al Gentry who exploded on refs for bad calls & Team Star Anthony Davis ! Todays topics are: Pels are 1-4 since winning streak, Gentry blast Refs, Pels falling in Western Conference Playoff Race, What has to happen to right the ship?, Where is Etwaun Moore?, Big Ups segment AND The Pelicans VS Boston Celtics Sunday afternoon match Preview breakdown with prediction! ALL THAT MORE ON TODAY’S SHOW!

