Pelicans Add Guard Charles Cooke To Roster
Posted by on July 31, 2017

One Cooke (Charles) is as good as another (Quinn Cook) must be the mantra as the Pelicans add former Dayton Flyer guard to the roster today. According ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski “Undrafted Dayton guard Charles Cooke has agreed to a two-way contract with The Pelicans.”  The 2 way contract is something new to the NBA & the Collective Bargaining Agreement that is described more in-depth here by Hoops Hype.com.

Charles Cooke (23) is a 6-5 200 lbs guard out of Dayton University who was the top scorer averaging 15.6 PPG 48% FG & 39% from downtown over the 2015-16, 2016-17 college seasons. Charles lead The Flyers to back to back Atlantic 10 Championships. Cooke a Trenton, New Jersey native went undrafted after a four-year college career split between Dayton & James Madison.

Wichita State v Dayton
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 17: Charles Cooke #4 of the Dayton Flyers shoots the ball against Landry Shamet #11 of the Wichita State Shockers in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 17, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

He was then signed by the Minnesota Timberwolves were he averaged 10 PPG in 5 contests. The Pelicans obvious cash strapped are seeking 3D guys or players who can shoot the 3 & play defense at a premium rate. Here’s the scouting report on Cooke out of college by NBA Scouting Live.com:

2017 Las Vegas Summer League - Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves
LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 12: Charles Cooke #44 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball against Dylan Ennis #31 of the Golden State Warriors during the 2017 Summer League on July 12, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jack Arent/NBAE via Getty Images)

Charles Cooke

Height: 6-5
Weight: 195
College: Dayton
Classification: Senior
Birthdate: 7/1/1994

Projected Draft Range: 2nd Round to Undrafted

Pros:

Adequate scorer off the dribble

Adequate shooter, especially from deep

Decent playmaker

Decent rebounder

Good defensive player

Good shot blocker for a player his size

Solid athlete

Cons:

Can be a streaky shooter

Can be a bit turnover prone

May have to adjust to a supporting role at the next level

Can pick up quick fouls

May be a bit undersized to play the two

Has limited experience against top competition

Relative unknown commodity

Summary:

Charles Cooke is a wing player that can shoot and score the basketball.  He has not received much draft buzz, but with a strong NCAA Tournament, he could move his way into the second round conversation of the upcoming draft.

This is an attempt by the Pelican Administration to add shooters around the twin towers of DeMarcus Cousins & Anthony Davis. This signing follows the other inking of New Orleans Summer League player Jalen Jones.

