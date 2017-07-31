One Cooke (Charles) is as good as another (Quinn Cook) must be the mantra as the Pelicans add former Dayton Flyer guard to the roster today. According ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski “Undrafted Dayton guard Charles Cooke has agreed to a two-way contract with The Pelicans.” The 2 way contract is something new to the NBA & the Collective Bargaining Agreement that is described more in-depth here by Hoops Hype.com.
Charles Cooke (23) is a 6-5 200 lbs guard out of Dayton University who was the top scorer averaging 15.6 PPG 48% FG & 39% from downtown over the 2015-16, 2016-17 college seasons. Charles lead The Flyers to back to back Atlantic 10 Championships. Cooke a Trenton, New Jersey native went undrafted after a four-year college career split between Dayton & James Madison.
He was then signed by the Minnesota Timberwolves were he averaged 10 PPG in 5 contests. The Pelicans obvious cash strapped are seeking 3D guys or players who can shoot the 3 & play defense at a premium rate. Here’s the scouting report on Cooke out of college by NBA Scouting Live.com:
Charles Cooke
Height: 6-5
Weight: 195
College: Dayton
Classification: Senior
Birthdate: 7/1/1994
Projected Draft Range: 2nd Round to Undrafted
Pros:
Adequate scorer off the dribble
Adequate shooter, especially from deep
Decent playmaker
Decent rebounder
Good defensive player
Good shot blocker for a player his size
Solid athlete
Cons:
Can be a streaky shooter
Can be a bit turnover prone
May have to adjust to a supporting role at the next level
Can pick up quick fouls
May be a bit undersized to play the two
Has limited experience against top competition
Relative unknown commodity
Summary:
Charles Cooke is a wing player that can shoot and score the basketball. He has not received much draft buzz, but with a strong NCAA Tournament, he could move his way into the second round conversation of the upcoming draft.
This is an attempt by the Pelican Administration to add shooters around the twin towers of DeMarcus Cousins & Anthony Davis. This signing follows the other inking of New Orleans Summer League player Jalen Jones.