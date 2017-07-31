One Cooke (Charles) is as good as another (Quinn Cook) must be the mantra as the Pelicans add former Dayton Flyer guard to the roster today. According ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski “Undrafted Dayton guard Charles Cooke has agreed to a two-way contract with The Pelicans.” The 2 way contract is something new to the NBA & the Collective Bargaining Agreement that is described more in-depth here by Hoops Hype.com.

Charles Cooke (23) is a 6-5 200 lbs guard out of Dayton University who was the top scorer averaging 15.6 PPG 48% FG & 39% from downtown over the 2015-16, 2016-17 college seasons. Charles lead The Flyers to back to back Atlantic 10 Championships. Cooke a Trenton, New Jersey native went undrafted after a four-year college career split between Dayton & James Madison.

He was then signed by the Minnesota Timberwolves were he averaged 10 PPG in 5 contests. The Pelicans obvious cash strapped are seeking 3D guys or players who can shoot the 3 & play defense at a premium rate. Here’s the scouting report on Cooke out of college by NBA Scouting Live.com:

Charles Cooke

Height: 6-5

Weight: 195

College: Dayton Classification: Senior Birthdate: 7/1/1994