The New Orleans Pelicans are feeling the bite of the injury bug once again in this young season. The team reported today that 14 year pro guard Tony Allen, has been diagnosed with a fibula fracture in his left leg and will miss 3 to 4 weeks. Allen collapsed to the floor got up then hobbled back to the locker room in the teams win against Philadelphia earlier this week.

Allen AKA “The Grind Father” from his days as a defensive stopper in Memphis was signed to bring that gritty edge to New Orleans. Allen has averaged 4.7 ppg in 22 appearances for the Pelicans this year.

The Pelicans list of inactives really grew this week. Here’s a list of Pelicans already sideline.

(F) Anthony Davis– groin- day-to-day

(G) Tony Allen– left leg fracture- 3-4 weeks

(F) Dante Cunningham– bulky knee- questionable

(G) Jameer Nelson– knee- questionable

(C) Alexis Ajinca– right patellar tendon- 4 to 6 months

(F) Solomon Hill– hamstring- 6 to 8 months

(G) Frank Jackson (rookie)- broken foot- season

Some good news for New Orleans is that there is a high probability that team superstar Anthony Davis plays some minutes in tonight’s match up against the Milwaukee Bucks in The Smoothie King Center. It is yet to be determined if GM/VP Dell Demps scours the remaining free agents out there or just stand pat with what they have.