The New Orleans Pelicans GM Dell Demps have been frantically working the phones to add some scoring punch in the absence of All-star Center DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins went down with an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year & has left a massive void in the team’s line-up.

The Pelicans are 0-2 since the injury & are in desperate need of scoring help outside of All-star Anthony Davis & Jrue Holiday. Dealer Dell has he is coined tried for a deal earlier this week with Chicago for forward Nikola Mirotic but it fell apart because of the players $12.5 million option for 2018-2019 season.

The trade is back on as reported by ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski who has reported that the Pelicans & Bulls have agreed to a deal. The major snag was the player option which the Pelicans have agreed to pay, with that out-of-the-way Mirotic is headed to the “Big Easy”

The New Orleans Pelicans will receive:

-Forward Nikola Miratic 16.6 ppg 6.4 rebs

The Chicago Bulls will receive :

-a 2018 protected first round pick

-Center Omir Asik

-Guards Jameer Nelson & Tony Allen

According Wojnarowski “ The Pelicans had to attach a first-round pick to unload the salary of Asik, who is owed $10.5 million this season, $11.2 million in 2018-19 and $3 million in guaranteed money in 2019-20. The Pelicans’ first-round pick on its way to the Bulls is protected top-5 in 2018, top-8 in 2019 and unprotected in 2020.”

The Pelicans cleared Asik ridiculous contract off the books plus two other players to have room to make a run at local New Orleans product Center Greg Monroe. Monroe had agreed to a buyout recently from the Phoenix Suns & is looking for a new home play. Sources do indicate that with a hole at center for his hometown Pelicans this destination intrigues him but there are other suitors who can pay Monroe more stay tuned.