Pelicans Agree To Mirotic’s Option Opening The Door To Trade With Chicago
Posted by on February 1, 2018

The New Orleans Pelicans GM Dell Demps have been frantically working the phones to add some scoring punch in the absence of All-star Center DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins went down with an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year & has left a massive void in the team’s line-up.

The Pelicans are 0-2 since the injury & are in desperate need of scoring help outside of All-star Anthony Davis & Jrue Holiday. Dealer Dell has he is coined tried for a deal earlier this week with Chicago for forward Nikola Mirotic but it fell apart because of the players $12.5 million option for 2018-2019 season.

The trade is back on as reported by ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski who has reported that the Pelicans & Bulls have agreed to a deal. The major snag was the player option which the Pelicans have agreed to pay, with that out-of-the-way Mirotic is headed to the “Big Easy”

The New Orleans Pelicans will receive:

-Forward Nikola Miratic 16.6 ppg 6.4 rebs

The Chicago Bulls will receive :

-a 2018 protected first round pick

-Center Omir Asik

-Guards Jameer Nelson & Tony Allen

According Wojnarowski “ The Pelicans had to attach a first-round pick to unload the salary of Asik, who is owed $10.5 million this season, $11.2 million in 2018-19 and $3 million in guaranteed money in 2019-20. The Pelicans’ first-round pick on its way to the Bulls is protected top-5 in 2018, top-8 in 2019 and unprotected in 2020.”

The Pelicans cleared Asik ridiculous contract off the books plus two other players to have room to make a run at local New Orleans product Center Greg Monroe. Monroe had agreed to a buyout recently from the Phoenix Suns & is looking for a new home play. Sources do indicate that with a hole at center for his hometown Pelicans this destination intrigues him but there are other suitors who can pay Monroe more stay tuned.

