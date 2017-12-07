New Orleans Pelicans center Alexis Ajinca injury status was reported on by the team today & Ajinca will miss 4 to 6 months after right knee surgery. Ajinca a 7 year pro who is in his fourth season with New Orleans averaged 5.3 pts & 4.5 rebs in 39 games appearing in 15 starts for the Pelicans in 2016-17.

New Orleans recently welcomed back another of its back up center with Omer Asik, who has been decent in providing adequate rest for starting center DeMarcus Cousins. The Pells will be able to absorb this loss with Asik’s return but also have Solomon Hill & rookie guard Frank Jackson out for the regular season as well.