New Orleans Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis injury diagnosis was released by the team today. The Pelicans stated ” The MRI of his injured groin and further examination revealed no structural damage, and the timetable for his return will be day-to-day.”

Anthony Davis was in his pregame gear & stated ”

“I just want to be part of the team. I haven’t done any basketball stuff yet, Davis said. I want to make sure that the pain has really gone away, especially since all I did was jump and it kind of killed me.”

“It’s really hard to explain, but something I never felt before,” Davis said, adding that the crutches were a precaution while doctors were still trying to determine the precise nature of his injury.

“It’s good that they’re not finding anything, obviously,” Davis added. “That pain is still there when I do certain movements, so when that kind of subsides, then I’ll start moving forward.”

The New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Al Gentry was quite relieved that the injury isn’t as serious as first perceived and said they’ll take their time in bringing Davis back into action.

The Pells schedule for the rest of the week is as follows three home games against Denver Wednesday night, Sacramento Friday night & Philadelphia Sunday night.