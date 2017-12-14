New Orleans,LA- The New Orleans Pelicans faced a quality foe in the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night in The Smoothie King Center. The Bucks are led by star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo AKA “The Greek Freak” who is the NBA’s 2nd leading scorer averaging 29.9 ppg. The Pells came into this game still buzzing from shoot out with Houston Monday night came out and kept pace with Bucks. The Pells shot a blistering 56% from the field & 52% from beyond the three-point line.

New Orleans even out rebounded the Bucks, beat them with points in the paint & shot 80% from the charity stripe. The turnovers did crop up again for the Pells with 21 giving Milwaukee 24 pts off them. The team won with balance as Anthony Davis back from groin injury scored 25 pts 10 rebs & 4 blks in 36 minutes of action. DeMarcus Cousin led all Pelican scorers with 26 pts 13 rebs & 7 asts, never mind those 9 turn overs.

Here the rest of the scoring breakdown as a few players returned from the inactive list to help New Orleans:

ETWaun Moore 21 pts 5 rebs

Jrue Holiday 16 pts 8 asts

Jameer Nelson & Dante Cunningham returned from injuries to contribute scoring/defense in the 115-108 win. The Pelicans climb to 15-14 & their next match up is Friday night against the Denver Nuggets 15-13.