New Orleans,LA- The New Orleans Pelicans faced a Sacramento Kings team that many felt they should have beaten convincingly BUT that’s why we play the games. New Orleans came out lackadaisical and very lethargic against the Kings. At times they did just enough to remain ahead but I have to give credit to a Sacramento for remaining determined to get the win. The Pelicans had 12 lead changes & 11 ties in this game, they were up at half 53-47. The Pells came out & didn’t match the competitiveness of the Kings, who fought to get in position to tie the game & win it in overtime 116-109. The Sacramento Kings winning effort was led by the savvy veteran Zack Randolph who was the game’s top scorer with 35 pts 13 rebs.

This loss could be one the worst losses of the young season for New Orleans, who had Anthony Davis back under minute restriction & home court advantage.

The Pelicans continue allowed 22 pts off of 17 turnovers, were outscored in the paint 54-48 & were out-rebounded 62-43.

The Pelicans top scorers were:

DeMarcus Cousins 38 pts 11 rebs

Anthony Davis 18 pts 6 rebs

Ian Clark 15 pts

Jrue Holiday 14 pts

The loss drops New Orleans back to 500 with a 13-13 record as they prepare to face the Philadelphia 76ers in The Smoothie King Center Sunday night.