Quantcast
The Sports Daily > NBA
Pelicans Ink Former Golden St Guard Ian Clark To Deal
Posted by on August 2, 2017

The New Orleans Pelicans continue their momentum late in free agency by signing former Golden State Warrior guard Ian Clark. The deal is for 1 year at $1.6 million according to The Vertical. The signing is a winner on two fronts: 1) it’s a very cap friendly deal & 2) it provides a young champion vet with a 3 point shot.

Clark (26) who is 6-3 175 lbs has four years of NBA experience playing for Utah (2x), Denver then Golden St. The former Belmont Bruin played in the last few seasons that Golden St went to the Finals & getting a championship ring in 2017.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Three
CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 07: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Ian Clark #21 of the Golden State Warriors get tangled up in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Clark’s best season came last season as he averaged 6.8 ppg with 48% from the field 37% from long-range in 77 games all career highs. It will be interesting to see where he will fit at guard or off guard off the bench & how does this impact guys like E’Twaun Moore.

Either way Ian Clark is a welcomed addition to a team like The Pells that are in dire need of 3 point shooting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s