The New Orleans Pelicans continue their momentum late in free agency by signing former Golden State Warrior guard Ian Clark. The deal is for 1 year at $1.6 million according to The Vertical. The signing is a winner on two fronts: 1) it’s a very cap friendly deal & 2) it provides a young champion vet with a 3 point shot.

Clark (26) who is 6-3 175 lbs has four years of NBA experience playing for Utah (2x), Denver then Golden St. The former Belmont Bruin played in the last few seasons that Golden St went to the Finals & getting a championship ring in 2017.

Clark’s best season came last season as he averaged 6.8 ppg with 48% from the field 37% from long-range in 77 games all career highs. It will be interesting to see where he will fit at guard or off guard off the bench & how does this impact guys like E’Twaun Moore.

Either way Ian Clark is a welcomed addition to a team like The Pells that are in dire need of 3 point shooting.