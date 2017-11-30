New Orleans,LA- The New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night at The Smoothie King Center. The Pells came out very competitive against Minnesota in the 1st quarter thanks to a strong showing by Anthony Davis winning it 29-28. Then the bottom literally fell out for New Orleans when Anthony Davis was ejected for arguing 5 non calls that the referees didn’t make for him. Davis had to be restrained by teammates before he was ushered to the locker room, finishing with 17 points in 18 minutes.

The Pelicans preceded to lose every other quarter on the way to a blow out loss against the T-Wolves. The Pells have dropped two in the row in blow out fashion & now could be facing a possible 4 game losing streak versus the likes of Utah & Portland.

Minnesota took advantage of the ejection of Davis & proceeded to route New Orleans as Demarcus Cousins was helpless to stop them. The Timberwolves shot a blistering 58% from the field & 39% from the three-point line as Andrew Wiggins led all scorers with 28 pts.

Jrue Holiday (27 pts) tried to bring New Orleans into striking distance but got very little help from the rest of the team. The main things that you can say that hurt New Orleans was the obvious defensive miscues, ineffectiveness of Cousins in the post as N.O. was out rebounded by 14 & finally the ejection of Davis. The Pells have a very difficult next few games & can be looking at a 5 game losing streak after bouts with Utah, Portland & Golden St.

The NBA league office came possibly suspend Anthony Davis for his actions if they deemed it fit, although I think a fine is most logical. New Orleans must find away to be consistent defensively, cut the turnovers in half & be more effective at the charity stripe if they wish to remain relevant in the play off chase early.