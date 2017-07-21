The Pelicans pulled of a dam good move by inking former champion guard Rajon Rondo to 1 year 3.3 million dollar deal. Rajon Rondo will start at guard with Jrue Holiday playing off guard according to Pelicans Head Coach Gentry “I like Jrue off the ball to start the game as a scorer. I like Rondo being on the floor as a leader.” The coach admitted this on the podcast Dunc & Holder.

The confession didn’t stop there as Coach Gentry said “We are looking at some more situations, and we are looking at more players who can obviously help our team. We won’t be satisfied until we can plug all of the holes we think we have. We still have some names and people out there who we are interested in.”

The Rondo signing has lit talks of contender in the Western Conference for New Orleans, even with the guys from “The Sports Coma With Big Q & The Guys.” My one of my favorite podcast to listen too, who are a bit critical on the Pelican Administration & rightfully so gave their thumbs up to the move.

It’s good to know that New Orleans Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps & Special Assistant Danny Ferry are proactively looking to improve this team despite the fact they are currently $18.9 million dollars over the cap according to Spotrac.

Before the Rondo signing there were rumblings about potential trade occurring involving Detroit Piston guard Reggie Jackson with Pelican reserves E’twaun Moore, Alexis Ajinca & Quincy Pondexter. The Pells obviously found a better situation with Rondo & with him moving into the starting line-up lends attention to the reserves.

We’ll continue to monitor the Pelicans off-season movements & see what vision or better yet direction that Demps & Company have for this team.