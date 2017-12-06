New Orleans, LA– The New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the Golden State Warriors for the third time in this young season, losing the previous two meetings. The Pelicans started out pretty strong in the first two quarters winning 69-49 at halftime. The Pells were on fire without Anthony Davis who was sidelined with a pelvic injury listed as day to-day. The Warriors started slow & eventually started to find themselves back on pace in the second half of the game. Steph Curry led his squad form a 20 point deficit to take control of the game late finishing with 31 pts with 5-11 shooting from downtown winning the game 125-115.

The Pelicans were hoping DeMarcus Cousins could steady the team after missing Davis but it was Jrue Holiday who showed up. Holiday finished with 34 pts on the night leading 4 other Pelicans who were in double figures:

ETWaun Moore- 27 pts

DeMarcus Cousins 19 pts 11 rebs 7 ast

Dante Cunningham 11 pts

Rajon Rondo 10 pts 11 ast

New Orleans played well but turned into their old turnover, missing free throws & poor defensive selves in closing time, allowing The Champs to take advantage. The Warriors scored 29 points off 21 pelican turnovers won the fast break battle 35-20. The Pells squandered a 20 point lead & to make matters worst Cousins was ejected late in the fourth quarter. Curry rolled his ankle late in fourth & left the game on crutches.

The Pelicans have now dropped 4 of the last 5 games & face the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night at The Smoothie King Center.