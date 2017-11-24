Phoenix, AZ- The New Orleans Pelicans took their 2 game winning streak on the road against the struggling young Phoenix Suns. The Pells pretty much did whatever they wanted to do & Phoenix was helpless to stop them. New Orleans out scored, out rebounded & straight up out hustled The Suns in their own building.

The Pells won every quarter that mattered, were up by 30 points late in the 3rd & elected to rest all the starters for the final period.

Top Scorers

Anthony Davis 23 pts 9 rebs

-DeMarcus Cousins 19 pts 10 rebs

-Jrue Holiday 18 pts 5 stl

Darius Miller 1o pts

New Orleans shot 50% from the field in the game & completely smashed the Suns, cruising to 3 straight wins with Golden St in sight Saturday Night. The Pells improve to 11-8 on an impressive group of wins. New Orleans is finally getting all of their key personnel playing together after troublesome injuries & Omer Asik returned scoring 6 pts in 11 minutes. The Pelicans have a difficult match Saturday night on the road against the defending World Champs the Golden St Warriors (13-5 ovr 6-2 home).