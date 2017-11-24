Quantcast
Pells Route The Suns 115-91 For 3rd Straight Win Before Golden St Match Up
Posted by on November 24, 2017

Phoenix, AZ- The New Orleans Pelicans took their 2 game winning streak on the road against the struggling young Phoenix Suns. The Pells pretty much did whatever they wanted to do & Phoenix was helpless to stop them. New Orleans out scored, out rebounded & straight up out hustled The Suns in their own building.

New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns
PHOENIX, AZ – NOVEMBER 24: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket Phoenix Suns on November 24, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Pells won every quarter that mattered, were up by 30 points late in the 3rd & elected to rest all the starters for the final period.

Top Scorers

Anthony Davis 23 pts 9 rebs

-DeMarcus Cousins 19 pts 10 rebs

-Jrue Holiday 18 pts 5 stl

Darius Miller 1o pts

New Orleans shot  50% from the field in the game & completely smashed the Suns, cruising to 3 straight wins with Golden St in sight Saturday Night. The Pells improve to 11-8 on an impressive group of wins. New Orleans is finally getting all of their key personnel playing together after troublesome injuries & Omer Asik returned scoring 6 pts in 11 minutes. The Pelicans have a difficult match Saturday night on the road against the defending World Champs the Golden St Warriors (13-5 ovr 6-2 home).

