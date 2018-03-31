Cleveland,Ohio- The New Orleans Pelicans took on the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night at The Q in a must win situation. The Pelicans coming in on a two game losing streak, must certainly needing a win to keep from sliding down in the Western Conference Playoff Race. New Orleans started the game looking pretty good against Cleveland, keeping pace and outscoring them 57-47 at halftime. The Problem started in the second half as the Cavs out scored The Pelicans 60-45.

New Orleans star forward Anthony Davis struggled tonight against Cleveland posting 16 points 8 rebounds on 6-19 shooting in 38 minutes. Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 25 points but had 6 turnovers himself. The Pelicans bench added 49 points to help but it wasn’t enough without Anthony Davis. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James finished the game with 27 points 11 assists and 9 rebounds. James also scored in double digits in his 867th straight game, breaking the record formerly held by Chicago great Michael Jordan.

New Orleans did shoot 48% from the field 42% from beyond the arc both better than Cleveland but a few defensive breakdowns & the refs failed to make calls. The Pelicans went to the line 6 times converting on 5 of those while the refs allowed Cleveland to get the charity stripe 15 times hitting on 11 of those. The Cavaliers went on to win a close game 107-102 dropping the Pelicans to their third straight loss.

New Orleans Top Scorers

-Jrue Holiday 25 points

-Nikola Mirotic 20 points 7 rebounds

-Anthony Davis 16 points 8 rebounds

-Darius Miller 11 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers top scorer was of course LeBron James with 27 points 11 assists & 9 rebounds.

New Orleans (43-33) is on a 3 game losing streak at the absolutely wrong time & are now 8th in the West Conference Playoffs. They are two games ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers & Denver Nuggets who are 9th, 10th just outside the top eight Playoff teams. The Pelicans now have to beat Oklahoma City (43-33) who are coming off a difficult overtime loss to Denver & are on their own 3 game losing streak, so something has to give.