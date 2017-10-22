The New Orleans Pelicans according to ESPN has agreed to sign veteran guard Jameer Nelson to a deal Saturday.

Bobby Marks reported New Orleans is now $1M below the luxury tax and $1.58M below the hard cap after the Jameer Nelson signing and Jordan Crawford waiver. Nelson will sign for the pro-rated minimum exception worth $2.2M with $1.4M counting against the salary cap. The Pelicans have a small savings based on the $1.7M Crawford cap hit.

The Pelicans will get a $250k cap penalty for releasing Jordan Crawford. Crawford has been a source of instant offense for the Pelicans but this team desperately needed a point guard with Rondo out for a month & a half.