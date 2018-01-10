The New Orleans Pelicans added former Milwaukee guard DeAndre Liggins to the team Tuesday Night. The deal is a 10 day contract that was agreed to & the Pells cleared a roster spot for him by releasing seldom used two player Jalen Jones. Liggins (29) is a 6-6 big guard that is known for his defensive prowess & can guard multiple positions.

He is a former Kentucky Wildcat teammate of DeMarcus Cousins & Darius Miller which brings the Wildcat count up to 5 players for New Orleans (Davis, Cousins, Miller, Rondo & Liggins). The former Magic/Buck was selected in the 2nd round, pick 53 of the 2011 NBA Draft & has a career average of 2.0 a/gm in 150 contests. Liggins is flying to meet the team in Memphis to close the deal & should play according to reports.

The Pelicans right now are definitely hurting pun intended right now, suffering from a rash of injuries. The move give the pelicans something they’ve been lacking and that is a big guard who is able to match up with bigger small forwards or guards. The Pells are one of the smallest teams in the league at the small forward position.