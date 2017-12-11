New Orleans,LA- The New Orleans Pelicans took on the Philadelphia 76ers in The Smoothie King Center Sunday night. The Pells trying to comeback after a terrible loss to Sacramento to face a Joel Embid-less 76ers team (out back soreness). The Pells shot 57.5% from the field & 62.5% from downtown against Philadelphia. The shooting kept the team alive in this game despite the fact they were out rebounded 54-43 & beaten in the paint 60-44.

New Orleans made more than a few adjustments against Philly allowing Rondo to control the ball more leading to a season high 18 assist. Rondo also set up guys to score & the offense had a nice flow to it. The Pells did flat line for the 3rd period only scoring 21 vs 40 then explode for 44 in fourth also a season high. The Pells were able to get the win 131-124 & improve to 14-13.

Jrue Holiday led all scorers against his former team with 34 pts. Other Pelicans double digit scorers were:

Anthony Davis 29 pts 8 rebs

DeMarcus Cousins 23 pts 9 rebs

ETWaun Moore 14 pts

Rajon Rondo 13 pts 18 ast

Dante Cunningham 10 pts

The 76ers top scorer was JJ Redick 28 pts & former LSU Star Ben Simmons with 27 on the night. New Orleans goes on a one game road trip to face the division leading Houston Rockets, who are in the midst of a 9 game winning streak.