New Orleans,LA- The New Orleans Pelicans surprised The Oklahoma City Thunder 114-107 with a stern offensive & defensive effort in The Blender Monday night. The game started with a similar first quarter performance to the two prior games where the Pells were hammered. New Orleans made the adjustments and did win all other quarters holding OKC to just 42 points in the second half of the game.

The Pells shot 41-80 (51.3%) from the field & 7-25 (28%) from downtown. New Orleans continued their trademark turnover trend with 19 allowing 22 pts off of them. The good side is that The Pells dominated points in the paint 58-36 & even out rebounded The Thunder 49-40.

In the middle of the 3rd quarter DeMarcus Cousins was ejected for elbowing Thunder All-star guard Russell Westbrook in the side of the head.

The move seemed to galvanize the team as Anthony Davis took over the game finishing with a team & game high 36 pts even adding 15 rebs. New Orleans Pelicans Big DeMarcus Cousins left the game with 18 pts 9 rebs in 26 mins of play.

Other Pelicans scorers were:

Jrue Holiday 18 pts

ETwuan Moore 12 pts

Darius Miller 11 pts

The Thunders top scorers were:

Paul George 26 pts

Russell Westbrook 22 pts 12 ast 16 rebs (triple double)

Carmelo Anthony 19 pts

With the win over OKC the Pelicans improve to 9-8 overall (4-4 @home), move into sole possession of third place in the Southwest Division & ready themselves for the San Antonio Spurs 11-6 Wednesday night in The Smoothie King Center.