Washington,DC– The Pelicans took on the Washington Wizards Tuesday night, in hopes of gaining some momentum on the second of a four game road trip. New Orleans came out sluggish and once again struggled to score points against Washington early on. The Wizards dominated the Pells in the first quarter 36-19. New Orleans fired back and put on a run that gave them 36 points in the second quarter But after that it was all downhill.

After the half the Pells collapsed & it wasn’t due to Anthony Davis or DeMarcus Cousins. New Orleans shot 42% from the field, a horrible 25% from downtown & gave up 16 turn-overs for 25 pts. The Pelicans transition defense is still one of the main reasons why this team is losing games, they simply allow to many wide open shots. The constant sloppy turnovers helping teams to beat them coupled with not retaining leads late has the team frustrated and on a 2 game slide.

Once again the rival teams bench stepped up and helped push Washington 116-106 pass New Orleans in this game, with back up forward Mike Scott scoring 24 pts. Last game it was Denver’s back forward Trey Lyles who scored 19 pts to help snatch the win from The Pells. Cousins continues to struggle to guard players away from the basket, routinely rotating late & allowing uncontested shots. Anthony Davis himself despite the groin injury continues to play inspired ball but he is banged up with a knee issue & now a wrist problem.

The Pelicans key scorers were:

Anthony Davis 37 pts 9 rebs

DeMarcus Cousins 26 pts 13 rebs

Jrue Holiday 13 pts 6 rebs 5 asts

ETWaun Moore 12 pts

*No other Pelicans even sniffed double digits

Washington was led by sharp shooting guard Bradly Beal with 26 pts.

The Pells have dropped 2 in a row and are now 15-16 & have 2 more away games Thursday VS Orlando & Friday VS Miami before returning home to New Orleans.