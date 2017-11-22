New Orleans, LA The New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the banged up San Antonio Spurs who were without star forward Kawhi Leonard & guard Tony Parker. The Pells started off slow in the first quarter once again 29-19 before making adjustments winning the second period 31-13. New Orleans came out in the second half & dominated the Spurs with a franchise record 37 points in one quarter which led to a blow out win 107-90.

The Pell’s shot 48% from the field but 29% from downtown. The team also dominated the points in the paint 50-36 in an all around effort. The Pelicans top scorers were:

Anthony Davis 29 pts 11 rebs

-DeMarcus Cousins 24 pts 15 rebs

-Jrue Holiday 13 pts

Darius Miller 12 pts

The Spurs top scorer was Rudy Gay 19 & LaMarcus Aldrige 16.

With the victory New Orleans wins its second straight game in a row which pushes their overall record to 10-8 (5-4 @home), they’re in 3rd place in the Southwest Division.

Besides the BIG win All-star forward Anthony Davis surpasses Chris Paul on the all-time franchise scorers list & takes sole possession of 2nd place trailing only David West.

The Pelicans go on a two game road trip starting at Phoenix(7-11) Friday night & Golden State(13-5) Saturday night the return home for Minnesota (11-7).