Quantcast
The Sports Daily > NBA
The Pelicans Knock Off Spurs 107-90 As The Brow Becomes Franchises 2nd Leading Scorer
Posted by on November 22, 2017

New Orleans, LA The New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the banged up San Antonio Spurs who were without star forward Kawhi Leonard & guard Tony Parker. The Pells started off slow in the first quarter once again 29-19 before making adjustments winning the second period 31-13. New Orleans came out in the second half & dominated the Spurs with a franchise record 37 points in one quarter which led to a blow out win 107-90.

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA – NOVEMBER 22: LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots over Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the Smoothie King Center on November 22, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Pell’s shot 48% from the field but 29% from downtown. The team also dominated the points in the paint 50-36 in an all around effort. The Pelicans top scorers were:

Anthony Davis 29 pts 11 rebs

-DeMarcus Cousins 24 pts 15 rebs

-Jrue Holiday 13 pts

Darius Miller 12 pts

The Spurs top scorer was Rudy Gay 19 & LaMarcus Aldrige 16.

With the victory New Orleans wins its second straight game in a row which pushes their overall record to 10-8 (5-4 @home), they’re in 3rd place in the Southwest Division.

Besides the BIG win All-star forward Anthony Davis surpasses Chris Paul on the all-time franchise scorers list & takes sole possession of 2nd place trailing only David West.

The Pelicans go on a two game road trip starting at Phoenix(7-11) Friday night & Golden State(13-5) Saturday night the return home for Minnesota (11-7).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s