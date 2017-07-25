The New Orleans Pelicans released reserve guard Quinn Cook & forward Axel Toupane today in cost cutting maneuvers. According to ESPN

“The contracts of Toupane would have increased from $25K to $200K and Cook from $25K to $100K if they were not released today.

” Quinn Cook who was signed by New Orleans to a two-year deal last April was averaging in 9 games 5.8 ppg shooting 53% from the field in 13 minutes of play. Axel Toupane who was signed back in April never truly lived up to expectations in season & summer league play after stints in the D-League, Milwaukee & Denver.

The Pelicans did sign forward Jalen Jones who posted 13.3 ppg 6.2 rebounds in 6 summer league games while shooting 36.5 from the field. Jones is a 6-7 220 lbs forward who can add some shooting & defense off the bench for the Pelicans.

New Orleans now with $116.9M in contracts, $2.4M below the luxury tax after the Quinn Cook and Axel Toupane waiver. The Pelicans have 12 guaranteed and 1 (Jordan Crawford) non-guaranteed contract.