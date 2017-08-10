The New Orleans Pelicans dropped their new 2017 4-game preseason schedule today. The 4-game schedule includes 1 home opener & 3 away games before their regular season opener against The defending Champion Golden St Warriors.

Oct. 3 Chicago Bulls Smoothie King Center 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Oklahoma City Thunder Chesapeake Energy Arena 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Chicago Bulls United Center 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Memphis Grizzlies FedEx Forum 7 p.m.

The Pells match up in the 1st preseason match up with the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans who recently added former Timberwolves guard Zach Lavine. The 2nd match-up is with the OKC Thunder who added all-star forward Paul George from Indiana to pair with superstar Russell Westbrook.

The 3rd match-up pits the team against the young Bulls for the second time in the preseason this time in Chicago. The preseason finale pits A.D. & Boogie Cousins against Memphis in Memphis.