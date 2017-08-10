Quantcast
The Sports Daily > NBA
The Pelicans Release Preseason Scheldule
Posted by on August 10, 2017

The New Orleans Pelicans dropped their new 2017 4-game preseason schedule today. The 4-game schedule includes 1 home opener & 3 away games before their regular season opener against The defending Champion Golden St Warriors.

Oct. 3    Chicago Bulls                     Smoothie King Center        7 p.m.

Oct. 6    at Oklahoma City Thunder  Chesapeake Energy Arena  7 p.m.

Oct. 8    at Chicago Bulls                 United Center                    6 p.m.

Oct. 13  at Memphis Grizzlies           FedEx Forum                     7 p.m.

The Pells match up in the 1st preseason match up with the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans who recently added former Timberwolves guard Zach Lavine. The 2nd match-up is with the OKC Thunder who added all-star forward Paul George from Indiana to pair with superstar Russell Westbrook.

The 3rd match-up pits the team against the young Bulls for the second time in the preseason this time in Chicago. The preseason finale pits A.D. & Boogie Cousins against Memphis in Memphis.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s