The New Orleans Pelicans released their new uniforms via twitter Thursday. The most telling difference is the new Orleans lettering across the chest is considerably bigger than last years version. The newer jersey sports a Nike logo across the right lapel & showed the jersey’s in white & dark blue with red/gold mixture. The team is suppose to release another jersey in the coming weeks maybe a variation of the Mardi Gras uni’s the team wears during carnival season.

I like the subtle change of these uniforms but I hope a major change is taking place in the hearts of the Pelicans players & staff to reach for greater heights. A winnning season is a must this year & until that is established everything else is window dressing.