New Orleans, LA- The New Orleans Pelicans hosted The Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night in The Smoothie King Center aka The Blender. The Cavs are on a six now seven away game losing streak to the Pells (3 of those games Lebron played in). The Pelicans in front of a sell out crowd of over 18K people watched New Orleans take apart Cleveland 123-101.

The Pells ran ahead and stayed ahead of Cleveland in the first half 65-52 shooting 53.3% from the field & 41.9% from down town for the game. The Cavaliers did make a run in the 3rd quarter winning it 31-24 but fell threw the floor in 4th loosing 34-18.

The Pells held LeBron to 18 pts & 8 ast as New Orleans thru multiple players at James to slow him down. The Pells Big 3 tonight showed up in a major way as Anthony Davis 30 pts 14 rebs, DeMarcus Cousins 29 pts 12 rebs 10 ast, & Jrue Holiday 29 pts 7 asts carried the night. The Pells starting off guard Etwuan Moore thru in an outstanding 24 pts plus the role players showed up defensively as well.

The Pelicans also had a very low 11 turn overs. New Orleans was still buzzing after they dispatched Sacramento Thursday & they are on a serious role as they climb to 500% (3-3) for the first time this year.

The Pelicans started their 3 game home stand knocking off Cleveland & now await Orlando (4-1) and Minnesota (3-3).