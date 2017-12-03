Portland,OR– The New Orleans Pelicans traveled to Portland To face off against The Trailblazers Saturday night, part 2 of a back to back two game road trip. Anthony Davis was inactive (groin) in this game as forward Dante Cunningham started in his place. The Pells came out flat against Portland before DeMarcus Cousins decided to get going being aggressive attacking the basket scoring 14 of his 38 points in the 1st half. The Pelicans decided to give some minutes to back up center Omer Asik to provide Cousins with periods of rest.

New Orleans knows it needs its role players to step up to cover Davis’s slack while he heals up. The Pells were quite active before halftime scoring 60 then came out in the 3 period smoking hot leading as much as 19 points on Portland.

The story of this game was DeMarcus Cousins who took the game over & put the Pells on his back in a major way. New Orleans shot 52% ftom the field & 48% from downtown & even kept the turnovers down 12.

The Pelicans Top Scorers were:

DeMarcus Cousins 38 pts 8 rebs

ETWaun Moore 18 pts

Jrue Holiday 17 pts

Rajon Rondo 12 pts 10 ast

Darius Miller 10 pts

The Trailblazers top scorers were Damian Lillard 29 pts & C.J. McCollum 17 pts.

This was an excellent game for New Orleans as the team showed a group effort in the win in A.D.’s absence. The Pelicans next game is Monday night against Golden St at home in the Smoothie King Center.