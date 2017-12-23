Orlando,Fl- The New Orleans Pelicans took on the Orlando Magic Friday night and did not have a problem taking it to them early. The Pelicans were able to jump on the Magic early & keep pressure applied till they closed Orlando out. The Pells at one point was up as much as 18 during the game cruising to a easy 111-97 win.

New Orleans shot 50% from the field & 33% from downtown against the Magic. The Pells did everything they needed to do to secure the win. DeMarcus Cousins led New Orleans in scoring for the victory as the Pells big 3 were all in the twenties.

New Orleans Pelicans Scoring Breakdown:

-DeMarcus Cousins 26 pts 11 rebs 6 asts

-Jrue Holiday 24 pts

-Anthony Davis 20 pts 11 rebs

Orlando Top Scorer was Jonathan Simmons with 21 pts

New Orleans next match is Saturday night at the Miami Heat(17-15) as the Pells look to climb over 500 once again.