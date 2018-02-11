Brooklyn,NY- The New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the Brooklyn Nets for an opportunity to pull the season back in control. The Pelicans have been reeling since the season ending injury of star Center DeMarcus Cousins and have been a collective 1-5 the last six contests. New Orleans were completely out classed by a confident Philadelphia 76ers team that rolled over the Pells with no resistance. The Brooklyn Nets seemed like the remedy for a team that needed some confidence heading into the All-Star break.

The Pells were dominant early completely storming the Nets offensively and defensively, scoring 72 points at halftime. The second half of the game was the complete opposite as New Orleans turned back to their incompetent, undisciplined alter ego’s. They missed three pointers, turned the ball over & missed a ton of free throws coupled with the fact the Nets started to blast away from three. Brooklyn’s hot shooting & New Orleans missed free-throw attempts almost cost the Pells a win.

The Nets came from almost thirty points down to take the lead and force the first of the two overtime periods. Brooklyn’s guard Spencer Dinwiddie & forward Allen Crabb combined for 52 points to lead the charge for the Nets. The Nets shot an incredible 59 three-point shots hitting 21 of them verse’s New Orleans’s 9 of 24 from downtown. Anthony Davis & Company would not relent to the upstart Nets as he finished the Nets off in the second overtime period 138-128. Davis led all scorers with 44 points 17 boards & six steals, his leadership was on show tonight.

The Pelicans really would not surrender to Brooklyn as they understood that this win was very important going forward. Kudos to New Orleans for not giving up and coming together as a team to take control of the win.

New Orleans Top Scorers

-Anthony Davis 44 points 17 boards 6 steals

-Rajon Rondo 25 points 10 boards 12 assists

-Jrue Holiday 22 points 7 boards 5 assists

-Nikola Mirotic 21 points 16 boards 5 blocks

-ETWaun Moore 12 points

The Brooklyn Nets top scorers were Allen Crabb with 28 points followed by Spencer Dinwiddie 24 points.

The Pelicans (29-26) break the three game slide they were on and now prepare themselves for a difficult match with the reborn Detroit Pistons (27-28). The Pistons winners of 4 of the last five games now bolster All-star forward Blake Griffin who are playing with renewed confidence. New Orleans is looking to end the 3 game road trip 2-1 as face the Pistons Monday night in Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

The Pelicans did get some good news as Denver lost which allowed New Orleans to slide back into the eight spot in the Western Conference Playoff race.

THE PELICANS RELEASE TWO PLAYERS

In other Pelicans news, New Orleans released newly acquired guard Rashad Vaughn & 10 day contract player guard Mike James. Vaughn was received from Brooklyn in a deal at the NBA trade deadline for Forward Dante Cunningham. The move was anticipated as GM Dell Demps looks to shift money to the NBA buyout market currently operating. The Pells could most certainly use another big who can play the five so A.D. can return to his natural position at four.

Mike James was signed off waivers from the Phoenix Suns, James never was given an opportunity to show what he can do. He was reported to had requested to be released so he can return overseas to play.