Houston,TX- The New Orleans Pelicans took on the Houston Rockets in what became an exciting shooting affair in the 2nd of a back to back for the team. New Orleans came into this game very short-handed missing forward Anthony Davis (groin), Donate Cunningham (knee), Tony Allen & Jameer Nelson. Despite the lack of bench most certainly did not stop New Orleans from breaking & setting a franchise record with 18 three pointers. The Pells shot 57% from the field & 54.5% from downtown against Houston.

The Pelicans also won the rebound battle 41-36 but the good stopped there. The ugliness of Pelicans poor transition defense was in full view against Houston, plus the ridiculous turnovers (18) & missed free throws (7-13). The Rockets scored 19 points of Pelicans turnovers, dominated them in the paint 58-40 & won the bench battle scoring 38. New Orleans played excellent ball right up to the fourth quarter when they fell thru the floor only scoring 20 to Houston’s 34 finishing the game 130-123.

The Pelicans had major production from Holiday & others in a fun game.

Jrue Holiday 37 pts

ETWuan Moore 36 pts

DeMarcus Cousins 24 pts 14 rebs

Rajon Rondo 13 pts 12 asts 12 rebs

Darius Miller 10 pts

The Houston Rockets Key scorers were:

Clint Capella 28 pts

Eric Gordon 27 pts

James Harden 26 pts 17 asts

Chris Paul 20 pts

New Orleans falls back to 500 with a 14-14 record & come back home to face the Milwaukee Bucks(15-11) led by star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Wednesday night.