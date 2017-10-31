Happy Halloween! The Sports Coma #100 Pelicans Post Game Report Gm 6 Pells VS Cavs Win, Gm 7 Pells & Magic & Preview Of T-Wolves VS Pells! The Pelican Post Game Report covering Pells win over the Cavs 123-101 & Pells huge loss to ORL 115-99 with break down, stats, interviews & commentary. Plus a preview of Pelicans VS Timber Wolves Gm 8 & more! Please Join Us All Pells & Basketball fans are Welcome!

40 min Power-cast

