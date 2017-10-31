Quantcast
The Sports Daily > NBA
THE SPORTS COMA #100 PELICANS POST GAME REPORT PELICANS RECAPS OF BOTH GAMES VS CAVS & MAGIC, PREVIEW OF TIMBERWOLVES MATCH UP & MORE!
Posted by on October 31, 2017

Happy Halloween! The Sports Coma #100 Pelicans Post Game Report Gm 6 Pells VS Cavs Win, Gm 7 Pells & Magic & Preview Of T-Wolves VS Pells! The Pelican Post Game Report covering Pells win over the Cavs 123-101 & Pells huge loss to ORL 115-99 with break down, stats, interviews & commentary. Plus a preview of Pelicans VS Timber Wolves Gm 8 & more! Please Join Us All Pells & Basketball fans are Welcome!

40 min Power-cast

Please Donate @ www.patreon.com/thepromedianetwork

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: