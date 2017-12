Big Q & The Guys (DC) discuss & breakdown the New Orleans Pelicans 130-123 loss to the Houston Rockets with stats, facts & interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Jrue Holiday & ETWaun Moore. Plus The Guys preview the New Orleans Pelicans VS the Milwaukee Bucks match set for Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

