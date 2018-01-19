Quantcast
The Sports Daily > NBA
The Sports Coma Show #137 Pelicans VS Hawks Recap & Grizzlies Preview
Posted by on January 19, 2018

Big Q & DC discuss the Pelicans 94-93 loss to the NBA’s worst team record wise. The game is broken down by stats, facts & interviews from Al Gentry & others. Plus the guys preview the Memphis Grizzlies Saturdays match up in the Smoothie King Center.

40 Min Show

PLEASE Subscribe & Like! Donate to help support the show at https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane

Support Our Sponsor at http://www.theposhlyfestyle.com

LISTEN TO THE SHOW ON THE GO:https://www.spreaker.com/user/thespor

Join Our Social Media Family! https://www.facebook.com/BigQAndTheGuhttps://twitter.com/thesportscoma https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKs8

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s