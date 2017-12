The Pelicans Post Game Report #117 Hosted By Big Q covering the New Orleans Pelicans Last four games versus Denver, Golden St, Portland & Utah with stats, facts, breakdowns & interviews. Plus New Orleans Pelicans preview versus Sacramento Friday night in The Smoothie King Center.

40 min PODCAST SHOW

PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SHOW AT WWW.PATREON.COM/THEPROMEDIANETWORK O

R SUPPORT OUR Sponsor at WWW.THEPOSHLYFESTYLE.COM